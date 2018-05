EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan speaks at a media conference on the Commission's proposals against unfair trade practices in the food supply chain, at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union wants to meet China's growing food needs, especially its huge beef deficit and its increased demand for organic food, the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development said Friday.

The Chinese market has a shortfall of eight million tonnes of beef, a senior official from the sector told Phil Hogan during his visit this week.