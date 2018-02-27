British Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade Liam Fox arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, UK, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The European Union's chief negotiator for the Brexit process on Tuesday put the onus for a serious lack of progress in talks firmly on the United Kingdom, while a prominent pro-Brexit government minister in London said any form of future customs deal with the bloc would betray those who voted to leave.

Michel Barnier told a press briefing in Brussels that there had been little to no progress in the Brexit talks with his counterpart David Davis since December and warned that time to secure a deal on the country's withdrawal was running out.