From left to right: Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan; Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus; Kazakh President Kasim-Yomart Tokayev; his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev; Russia's Vladimir Putin; Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Tigran Sargysan, pose for a photo ahead of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, May 29. EFE-EPA/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik Pool

Kazakh former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russia's Vladimir Putin arrive for the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, May 29. EFE-EPA/MUHTAR HOLDORBEKOV

The leaders of the member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union meet in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Wednesday, May 29. EFE-EPA/Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik Pool

The leaders of Eurasian Economic Union countries on Wednesday adopted a series of agreements to strengthen the bloc formed by five former Soviet republics: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

"We must continue to perfect policy coordination of member states in key sectors of the economy," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the summit plenary, held in the Kazakh capital.