German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen reacts after the European Parliament approved her nomination as president of the European Commission in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, July 16. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

European Parliament speaker Antonio Tajani (L) congratulates Germany's Ursula von der Leyen after the legislature confirmed her as the next president of the European Commission in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, July 16. EFE/EPA/ PATRICK SEEGER

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen talks to reporters in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, July 16, after the European Parliament confirmed her as the next president of the European Commission. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Parliament voted Tuesday in favor of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union.

Von der Leyen, 60, will be the first woman to head the commission since its founding in 1958.