A handout photo made available by Syria's official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets with a number of the abductees families whose children were not among those who were released from Douma during the past two days in Damascus, Syria 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Israeli Iron dome system is deployed near the Israeli Syrian border in the Golan Heights, Israel, 10 April 2018. Tensions increased between Israeli and Syrian after Syria accused Israel of responsibility of missiles attack on an T4 air base in Homs, central Syria on 09 April, killing 14 people, including Iranians. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Nikki Haley (R), the United States' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, approaches Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, as diplomats gather to vote on United Nations Security Council draft resolutions in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Nikki Haley, the United States' Permanent Representative to the United Nations, addresses members of the United Nations Security Council during a meeting where the body voted on draft resolutions put forth by the United States and Russia in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Bashar al-Ja'afari (R), Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations, talks with Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, before a vote at the United Nations Security Council on a third draft resolution put forth by Russia in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The European organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), based in Brussels, late Tuesday warned airlines operating in the Eastern Mediterranean of possible missile airstrikes in Syria in the next 72 hours.

Eurocontrol, an international organization overseeing air traffic and aviation safety in Europe, said in a statement posted on its website that airlines with planned flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean area should exercise their services with caution.