The Finance Ministers of the Eurozone, the Eurogroup, on Thursday night reached an agreement that will put an end to Greece's third bailout program, after almost ten hours of negotiations, the French Finance Minister confirmed.
Bruno Le Maire told the media after the meeting that the Eurozone nations have reached an agreement on the bailout program for Greece and described it as a good deal that should allow the debt-ridden country to look to the future with confidence and accelerate its recovery.