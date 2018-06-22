(L-R) German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

(L-R) Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici and The President of the Eurogroup, Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno during a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici (L) and Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R), during a meeting of the Eurogroup in Luxembourg, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The Finance Ministers of the Eurozone, the Eurogroup, on Thursday night reached an agreement that will put an end to Greece's third bailout program, after almost ten hours of negotiations, the French Finance Minister confirmed.

Bruno Le Maire told the media after the meeting that the Eurozone nations have reached an agreement on the bailout program for Greece and described it as a good deal that should allow the debt-ridden country to look to the future with confidence and accelerate its recovery.