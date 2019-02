Serbian Foreign Minister Invica Dacic (not pictured) is invited by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini (C-R) as Finland's Timo Soinini (L), Germany's Heiko Maas (C-L) and Romania's Teodor Melescanu (R) are smiling while attending the family photo with other delegates and EU candidate countries during the second day of the Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the Romanian National Bank Headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The repercussions of the political crisis in Venezuela have echoed around Europe on Friday, with the European Union insisting the best way to ensure a peaceful solution was by means of new elections.

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc had decided to create an international initiative to help sketch a peaceful end to the current chaotic situation within a period of three months.