Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) participate in a bilateral meeting at the Hotel de Marigny residence in Paris, France, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

epa07464476 Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shake hands as they pose for photographs ahead of a bilateral meeting at the Hotel de Marigny residence in Paris, France, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French president of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand (R) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) at the National Assembly in Paris, France, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCOIS MORI / POOL MAXPPP OUT

European leaders on Tuesday said China must respect a policy of reciprocity in its ambitious global trade and investment program.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker put on a united front when they sat down for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Elysee Palace in Paris.