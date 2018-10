British Prime Minister Theresa May departs Downing Street for Prime Minister questions at parliament in London, Britain, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The European Union is prepared to give the United Kingdom an extra transition year to negotiate a trade agreement in an effort to break a stalemate in Brexit negotiations, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

The offer emerged as British Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to address other EU leaders at a summit.