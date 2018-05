US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman gives a speech during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, 14 May 2018. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A Palestinian demonstrator seeks cover during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at Qalandya checkpoint near the West Bank City of Ramallah, 14 May 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The European Commission said Monday the European Union's stance on Jerusalem had not changed, despite the United States having moved its embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The EU has repeatedly expressed its support for a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict that would see Israelis and Palestinians living "side-by-side in peace," with Jerusalem the capital of both future countries.