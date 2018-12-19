efe-epaBrussels

The European Commission has ruled on Wednesday that the tiny British territory of Gibraltar located on Spain's southwestern tip must return around 100 million euros ($114 million) in tax benefits awarded to multinational companies in contravention of European Union state aid rules.

The EC launched an investigation into Gibraltar's corporate tax regime in October 2013 and determined that the territory had, from 2011, provided selective tax benefits that were illegal under EU state aid rules to selected companies.