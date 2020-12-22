The European Commission on Monday authorized the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, just a few hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that it is safe and effective, a move that opens the door as of next weekend to vaccination campaigns in all countries of the European Union.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a brief appearance before the media that the authorization begins "an important chapter" in the fight against the pandemic and will allow vaccination campaigns to be launched starting next Sunday in all EU countries, which will receive their first shipments of the vaccine from Pfizer's factory in Belgium "in the coming days."