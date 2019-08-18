File photo of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker taken on July 8, 2019; this week he had to cut his vacation in Austria short for medical purposes and return to his own country, Luxembourg, where he will undergo urgent surgery. EFE-EPA/Sergey Dolzhenko/File

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has had to cut his vacation in Austria short for medical purposes and return to his own country, Luxembourg, where he will undergo urgent surgery, the executive branch of the European Union announced this Saturday.

"The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder)," the EC said in a statement.