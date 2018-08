People walk past a large photograph by Czech photographer Josef Koudelka from invasion of Warsaw Pact members in Czechoslovakia in August 1968, in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 August 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Members of Czech Scouts attend a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Warsaw Pact members in Czechoslovakia in August 1968, outside the Czech Radio building in Prague, Czech Republic, 21 August 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The president of the European Commission on Tuesday stressed the importance of defending human rights and freedoms as he marked the 50th anniversary of a Soviet-led invasion on Czechoslovakia.

The invasion put an end to the Prague Spring, a seven-month period in 1968 that had promised to reform post-World War II Czechoslovakia.