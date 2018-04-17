efe-epaBrussels

The European Union on Tuesday advanced towards opening membership talks with Albania and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as the bloc looked to expand further into the Western Balkan region.

The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the European Commission recommended that the Council open accession negotiations with Albania and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as part of annual country reports on EU enlargement that also included, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Turkey.