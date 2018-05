EU Commissioner in charge of justice, consumers and gender equality Vera Jourova gives a press conference on the 2018 EU Justice Scoreboard at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission said Monday it was seeking better access to justice for all citizens and relied on member states to use the European Arrest Warrant in a legal and transparent way.

Europe wanted national justice systems to be transparent and sought "better access to justice for all," not just the rich and powerful, European commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality, Vera Jourová, told journalists.