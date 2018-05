Secretary-General of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, delivers his speech during the no-confidence motion debate against Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31,2018 .EFE-EPA /JAVIER LIZON

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, reacts during the no-confidence motion vote against him at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. Leader of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, filed the motion last Friday a day after former PP officials were found guilty in the so-called Gurtel corruption trial..EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIZON

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici during a press conference on the Economic and Monetary Union programmes at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, May 31, 2018. EFE-EPA /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission on Thursday said it respected the democratic processes of all the European Union's member states but declined to comment on a no-confidence vote due to take place in Spain's parliament against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Pierre Moscovici, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs as well as Taxation and Customs, said democracy was always paramount.