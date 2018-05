European flags in front of European commission headquarters, also called Berlaymont Building in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Commission said Friday it would hold a public consultation that would allow citizens to express their preferences regarding the future of the European Union.

The 12-question survey is to be available online on May 9, coinciding with Europe Day, the Commission said in a statement.