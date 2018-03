Syrian refugees sit behind a Turkish national flag as they wait for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's arrival at the Nizip refugee camp near Gaziantep, Turkey, Apr. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

The European Commission on Wednesday announced plans to make an additional 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in funding available to help Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

The funding would go towards a variety of services to assist refugees, including humanitarian assistance, education, health, infrastructure and socio-economic support, the Commission said.