The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled its long-term budget proposal for immigration and customs, which proposes tripling the funds dedicated to managing immigration flows into the European Union between 2021-27 and recruiting 10,000 additional coast guards.

The Commissioner for Migration, Interior and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, underscored during the proposal's presentation in Strasbourg the importance of the issue of immigration, which, he said, affected everyone.