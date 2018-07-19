The European Commission urged member states of the European Union on Thursday to speed up preparations for all possible scenarios emerging from the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc including a worst-case scenario known as a no-deal Brexit.

In what it called a communication on preparing for the UK's withdrawal from the EU on March 30, 2019, the commission said that while work was being done to ensure an orderly Brexit, the departure is set to cause disruption in some areas, like for example in business supply chains, whether or not there was a deal between the two negotiating parties.