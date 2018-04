Israeli forces fire tear-gas at Palestinian protesters during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes after Friday protests near the border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City, Gaza Stip, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The European Commission on Monday called on authorities in Israel and the Gaza Strip to avoid escalating violence in Gaza following weeks of protests along their shared border.

European Union foreign affairs and security police spokesperson Maja Kocijancic's calls came after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and amid weeks of deadly protests along Gaza's border with Israel.