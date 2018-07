A new Mercedes Maybach S680 car on display during the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

European companies operating in China on Tuesday urged the government to continue and extend economic reforms and reduce global trade tensions through changes at the domestic level.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Tuesday released a report analyzing Beijing's reform agenda since Jan. 2017, when President Xi Jinping had pledged to globalize the economy at the World Economic Forum in Davos.