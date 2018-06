Leader of Spanish Workers' Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (L), is congratulated by Catalan ERC's Member in Parliament, Joan Tarda, after he won the no-confidence motion he filed against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a two-day debate at the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN

The head of the European Council congratulated Spain's new prime minister and said he looked forward to working together towards a better European Union.

Donald Tusk's message came just hours after Spanish Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez forced an end to Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy's tenure when he secured enough votes to back a motion of no-confidence.