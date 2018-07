US President Donald J. Trump (R) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (L) before departing the South Lawn of White House by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) European Union Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a press briefing on NATO-EU Cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, 10 July 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union Council President Donald Tusk during a press briefing on NATO-EU Cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, 10 July 2018, ahead to NATO heads of state and government summit taking place on 11 and 12 July 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The president of the European Council told the president of the United States to appreciate his country's allies and said America did not have any ones better than Europe.

Speaking ahead of an upcoming NATO summit, Donald Tusk addressed Donald Trump over his recent remarks criticizing members of the Alliance for what he sees as insufficient spending on defense.