The president of the European Council on Monday warned that a no-deal Brexit was the most likely outcome for the ongoing arduous negotiations surrounding the United Kingdom's impending withdrawal from the European Union, just a few days ahead of a make-or-break leaders' summit this week.

In the traditional formal invitation letter to EU leaders attending the summit, Donald Tusk described the upcoming meeting as the moment of truth and said that Brexit had proven to be a more complicated issue than previously thought.