European countries start easing Covid-19 restrictions

A woman looks at her phone in a street restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/VASSIL DONEV

People are sitting in a street restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A hairdresser serves her client in a hair salon in Berlin, Germany, 01 March 2021. Hairdressers in Germany were allowed to reopen from 01 March under strict conditions. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

A sign reading 'keep 1.5m distance' is seen in a hair salon in Berlin, Germany, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Athletes work out at a Zuerifit facility foroutdoor strength training in Zurich, Switzerland, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/GAETAN BALLY

The artwork 'Self-Portrait' (2001-2002) by the anonymous British street artist Banksy is on display in the exhibition 'Building Castles in the Sky' in Basel, Switzerland, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Carinne, the owner of Espace Salamandre, a wellness center at the first day of reopening, in Namur, Belgium, 01 March 2021. EFE-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET