Jaume Roura (L) and Enric Stern (R) during their trial for burning an image of the Spanish king and queen, at Spain's national court, in Madrid, Spain, on July 1, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Spanish courts had wrongfully fined and sentenced two people to prison terms for publicly burning a picture of the country's ex-monarch and his spouse, a penalty that it said was a disproportionate interference into the defendants' freedom of expression.

In July 2008, Enric Stern and Jaume Roura, both from the northeastern region of Catalonia, were sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($3,330) each by the Spanish national court for insulting the Crown _ which constitutes a felony in Spain _ by burning a large-sized upside-down picture of former King Juan Carlos I and his consort, Queen Sofia, during the royal couple's visit to the Catalan city of Girona.