As the British government convulses over Theresa May's Brexit deal, its negotiating partners in Europe are watching with bewilderment and anxiety, tempered by a flickering hope that the United Kingdom Parliament might yet decide the pain of Brexit isn't worth it, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.

European Council President Donald Tusk voiced that hope on Thursday when he said the European Union is prepared for a quick deal or no deal at all but is "best prepared for a no-Brexit scenario."