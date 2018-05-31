An exterior view of the the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

Europe's top human rights court on Thursday found that Lithuania and Romania had been complicit in human rights violations perpetrated by the United States' Central Intelligence Agency by allowing prisoners at secret detention facilities in those countries to suffer inhumane treatment.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights ruled both countries had harbored CIA internment facilities in which Saudi Arabian citizens Zayn Al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn (known by his 'nom de guerre' Abu Zubaydah) and Abd Al Rahim Husseyn Muhammad Al Nashiri, respectively, had undergone treatment that was deemed to be torture.