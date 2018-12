A file photo of former US president George H.W. Bush (L) as he meets with former German chancellor Helmut Kohl (R) for a celebration of German Reunification Day at the German Ambassador's residence in Washington, DC, 03 Oct. 3, 2006. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

European leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the late former president of the United States George H.W. Bush, who died a day earlier at the age of 94.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent condolences to the people of the US and offered sympathy for the late leader's family and loved ones.