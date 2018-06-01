Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte addresses the media to announce his list of ministers after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, May 31 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L) as he arrives to meet with Parliament President, Roberto Fico, at Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

European stocks started the month with gains as a deal for a new Italian government spurred a rebound in the country's markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 percent late morning Friday, supported by a 2.8 percent climb in Italy's FTSE MIB Index, which recovered almost all its losses for the week. Futures also pointed to a 0.3 percent opening gain for the S&P 500 ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report, a key gauge of economic health.