Pro-government protesters gather to support Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 30, 2018. Followers of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) gathered in support of the government of Daniel Ortega EFE-EPA (FILE)/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

A vehicle burns at the Caruna Savings and Credit Cooperative headquarters during protests in Managua, Nicaragua, May 30, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE) /JORGE TORRES

A general view of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, May 2, 2018. The European Parliament voted on Thursday to pass a resolution condemning Nicaragua's wave of repression, calling for an end to violence. EPA-EFE (FILE) /OLIVIER HOSLET

Demonstrators participate in a national march held in honor of the mothers of people killed in past rallies, during the 43rd day of protests against Daniel Ortega government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 30, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JORGE TORRES

The European Parliament voted on Thursday to pass a resolution condemning Nicaragua's wave of repression, called for an end to violence after over 80 people have been killed since protests erupted in April against the Central American country's national health system reform and pressed for fresh elections.

The parliament's non-legislative resolution was adopted by 536 votes in favor, 39 against and 53 abstentions, in the wake of Wednesday's marches backing and opposing Daniel Ortega's government which ended in renewed violence with at least three dead and 34 injured.