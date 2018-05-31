The European Parliament voted on Thursday to pass a resolution condemning Nicaragua's wave of repression, called for an end to violence after over 80 people have been killed since protests erupted in April against the Central American country's national health system reform and pressed for fresh elections.
The parliament's non-legislative resolution was adopted by 536 votes in favor, 39 against and 53 abstentions, in the wake of Wednesday's marches backing and opposing Daniel Ortega's government which ended in renewed violence with at least three dead and 34 injured.