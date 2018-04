David McAllister of the European Parliament, looks through binoculars at the North Korea side from the Dora Observatory on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) near the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

David McAllister (L) and other members of a foreign affairs delegation of the European Parliament, visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

David McAllister (front row, 2-L) and other members of a foreign affairs delegation of the European Parliament, pose for photos as they visit the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

David McAllister (2-L) and other members of a foreign affairs delegation of the European Parliament, visit the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

David McAllister (L) chief of the foreign affairs delegation of the European Parliament speaks with Rear Admiral Anders Lennart Grenstad (R), head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC), during a visit to the NNSC on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam (R) poses for a photo with David McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament's foreign relations committee at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Delegates from the European Parliament Friday visited the militarized border between the two Koreas, where a historic summit between the leaders of North and South will be held on April 27.

The delegation, comprising members of the European Parliament (MEP), visited the Joint Security Area, the only point where soldiers from the two sides stand face-to-face, and which would host the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in later this month.