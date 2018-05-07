President of the European Parliament's International Trade Commission Bernd Lange speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry in Lima, Peru, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDUARDO CAVERO

A delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade was in China on Monday to discuss trade-related issues following the tariffs announced by the United States on steel and aluminum imports.

The delegation, led by Bernd Lange, the chair of the committee, was set to meet officials from the Chinese Ministry of Trade, leaders of the Communist Party of China, trade union representatives and members of the European business community, according to a press release by the European Parliament.