Members of Parliament vote on a new law to ban the sale of single-use plastic products and the EU Budget 2019 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Lawmakers in the European Parliament on Thursday threw their support behind a European Union-wide halt in arms sales to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the slaying of a Saudi journalist at the country's consulate building in the Turkish city of Istanbul earlier in the month.

In the resolution, MEPs agreed that the alleged torture and murder of Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2 was not likely to have been carried out without the knowledge of powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who during a financial forum Wednesday finally spoke out about the incident and described it as a revolting incident.