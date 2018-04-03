A committee of the European Parliament made a call in Tokyo on Tuesday to include respect for human rights among the issues to address with North Korea in the ongoing open dialogue between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington.

The EP, as a purported "strong defender of human rights," wants this issue to be on the agenda during the summits planned between leaders of the two Koreas and the United States, David McAllister, the chair of the EP's foreign affairs committee, told EFE during his visit to Japan.