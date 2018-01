Photographers position their cameras at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Parliament announced Thursday the launch of a new online audiovisual platform to share its videos and audio clips.

The platform, available on multimedia.europarl.europa.eu, offers videos, sound files, livestreams and images, as well as audiovisual material prepared to be shared by media, said the EP in a statement.