MEP Laima Andrikiene gives speech during visit to Ukraine with Michael Gahler (r) and an interpreter, Kiev, Apr. 6, 2018. Arturo Escarda/EFE

The government of Ukraine under President Petro Poroshenko was on Saturday left mulling over a European Parliament delegation’s recommendations which pinpointed an urgent need for it to tackle corruption and to make significant headway towards democratization.

A delegation of European lawmakers, led by Laima Andrikiene from Lithuania and also including Michael Gahler and Dariusz Rosati, visited the eastern European country with a view to assessing a plan to provide Ukraine with an additional 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) as part of a European Union macro-financial assistance package.