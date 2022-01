European Parliament President David Sassoli looks on during a joint press conference at the Foreign Affairs ministry during to the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament, in Paris, France, 09 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BERTRAND GUAY / POOL MAXPPP OUT

European Parliament President David Sassoli delivers a speech during the Sakharov Prize award ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND / POOL

European Parliament President David Sassoli delivers a speech on the 30th Anniversary of the dissolution of the Soviet Union and its importance for the future of Russia and Europe, at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, 13 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN WARNAND

European Parliament President David Sassoli has died in a hospital in Italy, according to his spokesperson in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 65-year-old had been hospitalized since Dec. 26 because of "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo revealed Monday when announcing the cancellation of Sassoli's official activities.