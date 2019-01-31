EP President Antonio Tajani attends the vote on Venezuela situation during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A general view of the hemicycle during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido (C) participates in an opposition demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The European Parliament recognized a United States-backed Venezuelan opposition leader as the country's interim president on Thursday while the embattled incumbent failed to comply with an ultimatum from the European Union calling for early presidential elections as a way to resolve the bitter political crisis in the South American nation.

Members of the EP, the bloc's legislative arm, voted 439 to 104 in favor of recognizing Juan Guaidó, leader of Venezuela's national assembly and prominent opposition activist, as acting president in a move that heaped further international pressure on Nicolás Maduro, who has so far shunned calls for presidential elections in the crisis-struck nation.