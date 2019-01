President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido (C) participates in an opposition demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The European Parliament on Thursday recognized United States-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela.

The European Union's legislative arm said the embattled incumbent Nicolás Maduro had failed to heed demands calling for fresh presidential elections in the crisis-struck South American country.