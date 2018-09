Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a document of the Motion For a European Parliament Resuolution, Article 7 during his speech at the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Rapporteur Judith Sargentini is congratulated after members of the European Parliament took part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a speech at the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of kick-starting disciplinary action against Hungary that could see some of the central European nation's voting rights restricted for failing to abide by European Union core values.

Lawmakers in Strasbourg voted 448 to 197 in favor of triggering the hitherto dormant Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which could punish Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government should the decision be adopted by EU leaders at the Council.