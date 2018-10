Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament delivers his speech before the debate about the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Juri Ratas (L), Prime Minister of Estonia, and Antonio Tajani (R), President of the European Parliament, stand together before the debate about the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of higher CO2 standards that would seek to curb emissions in new cars and vans by 40 percent come 2030.

The proposal on emissions, which passed with 389 votes in favor, 239 against and 41 abstentions, surpasses the initial plan of reducing emissions by 30 percent but still falls short of the 45 percent the environmental committee had recommended.