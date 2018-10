A handbag stands next to a placard with the hashtag MeToo (#MeToo) during a debate to discuss preventive measures against sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK SEEGER

A group of European Parliament staff members on Tuesday launched a new MeToo blog that will allow their colleagues to anonymously post accounts of sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexism in the workplace.

The creators of MeTooEP have lobbied for the full application of a resolution to act against sexual harassment that was passed in Oct. 2017 but failed to properly come into effect.