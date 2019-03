Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, delivers his speech at the debate on UK's withdrawal from the EU in Strasbourg, France, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament Manfred Weber listens to a speech during the debate on UK's withdrawal from the EU in Strasbourg, France, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Michel Barnier (R), the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, delivers his speech at the debate on UK's withdrawal from the EU in Strasbourg, France, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Two main political parties in the European Parliament have on Wednesday called for a second Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom.

They urged the UK Parliament to put the vote to the people after Prime Minister Theresa May’s second deal on leaving the European Union was emphatically rejected by lawmakers on Tuesday evening.