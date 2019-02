Russian military serviceman stands near the Iskander M Missile complex during a briefing on the issue of creation ground-based cruise missile 9M729 at Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019 (reissued Feb. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

European Union's foreign ministers have raised concerns Friday about the possible spread of nuclear weapons should the United States opt to pull out of a key Cold War-era missile treaty blaming Russia for having violated it.

The foreign ministers of Germany, Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Lithuania and Latvia appealed for dialogue between the nuclear powers to prevent a situation that would inevitably pose a challenge to the security of the EU.