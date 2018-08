British Brexit Minister Dominic Raab (l) and European Union negotiator Michel Barnier (r) hold a press conference on Aug. 21, 2018, after meeting in Brussels to discuss reaching an accord for Britain's withdrawal from the EU. EFE-EPA/Olivier Hoslet

The European Union and the United Kingdom will negotiate "continuously" to reach an accord over Brexit with an eye toward avoiding Britain's exit from the club, chief European negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are now entering the final stage. We have agreed that the EU and UK will negotiate continuously from now on," said Barnier at a press conference after meeting in Brussels with Britain's Brexit minister, Dominic Raab.