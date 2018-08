An exterior view of the new Europol headquarters, , in The Hague, The Netherlands July 1 2011. EFE- EPA (FILE) /Lex van Lieshout

An exterior view of the Europol headquarters and logo, in The Hague, The Netherlands July 1, 2011.EFE-EPA (FILE) /Lex van Lieshout

The European Union's law enforcement agency Europol on Tuesday announced the arrest of 24 people and the dismantling of an EU-wide child trafficking operation that involved police forces across 22 countries.

Europol said the operation took place in the first week of July and 51 children and 72 adults were identified as "potential victims of trafficking."