People look on a ferry as it is loaded at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain, Feb.15, 2019. The port of Dover and Eurotunnel are used by up to 10,000 trucks and thousands of people every day. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

A view of the Ferry Terminal at the Port of Dover in Dover, Britain, Feb.15 2019. The port of Dover and Eurotunnel are used by up to 10,000 trucks and thousands of people every day. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

A file picture of the inauguration of the Eurotunel by Queen Elizabeth of England and the then French President, François Mitterrand on May 6, 1994. EFE/EUROTUNNEL/FILE/CLAUDE AZOULAY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The shadow of Brexit is looming over the Eurotunnel, which is completing 25 years of the inauguration of underground railway passage, which proved to be a financial disaster but became a vital link between the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Getlink, a public company that manages and operates the 50 km (31 miles) tunnel connecting Folkestone, Kent, in England, with Coquelles, Pas-de-Calais, near Calais in northern France, beneath the English Channel, expresses confidence in its medium and long term future.