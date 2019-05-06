The shadow of Brexit is looming over the Eurotunnel, which is completing 25 years of the inauguration of underground railway passage, which proved to be a financial disaster but became a vital link between the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
Getlink, a public company that manages and operates the 50 km (31 miles) tunnel connecting Folkestone, Kent, in England, with Coquelles, Pas-de-Calais, near Calais in northern France, beneath the English Channel, expresses confidence in its medium and long term future.